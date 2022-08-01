Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Georgia Toffolo slayed her elegant look with utter perfection while stepping out at private members' club Loulou's in London on Sunday night.

For her day out, the former Made In Chelsea star, 27, looked effortlessly chic in a white drop waist dress while she wore her light tresses pinned back with tendrils framing her pretty face which fell perfectly over her shoulder.

Georgia kept her makeup neutral giving her a natural look as she accessorized her outfit with a pair of nude ballet pumps that had silver bow detailing on them and toted a designer green over-the-shoulder handbag.

The I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winner was joined by an older man for the night out who looked smart in a navy suit jacket.

It comes after last month Georgia won an incredible £6,500 at Royal Ascot.