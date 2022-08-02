 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Reuters

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

After headlining a festival in the metaverse, virtual singer and influencer Polar has ambitions to perform in the real world - drawing inspiration from the avatar concerts pioneered by Swedish pop giants ABBA, the digital team behind her says.

The creation of media company TheSoul Publishing, Polar currently exists only in virtual world environments and on social media.

Her career took off in 2021 when she performed her debut single "Close To You" in the video game "Avakin Life", and she has 1.6 million followers on TikTok and a YouTube channel with more that 500,000 subscribers.

Fans were able to interact with her again last month at the game's annual Solar Sounds Festival, which Victor Potrel, TheSoul Publishing's Vice President of Platform Partnerships, said attracted more than 4 million visitors last year.

"I want to perform a live show in a real venue in front of my real world fans. It may not be as far away as people think," Polar said in answer to a question submitted by Reuters.

Potrel said that, while the focus was on the huge audience in the metaverse, her team were considering options for possible real events too.

"ABBA is doing a series of concerts where they are a hologram on stage, and we think that that's a type possible - to also bring Polar to the real world in this way," he said.

"So definitely we are looking at design possibilities and potential."

As regards the merging of digital and real world spaces, in the future Potrel thinks we will see more fluidity.

"Maybe you will not always know ..if you're in front of the virtual artist or the real artist," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Whoopi Goldberg shares heartfelt tribute to Star Trek pioneer Nichelle Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg shares heartfelt tribute to Star Trek pioneer Nichelle Nichols
Kendall Jenner officially confirms she’s back together with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner officially confirms she’s back together with Devin Booker
Prince Harry changed to suit Meghan Markle’s agenda?

Prince Harry changed to suit Meghan Markle’s agenda?
Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'first love' when her paths crossed with William

Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'first love' when her paths crossed with William
Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'

Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'
Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after 'rude' wedding day tantrum

Meghan Markle abandoned by staffer after 'rude' wedding day tantrum
Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting

Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting
Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'

Kate Middleton bridesmaid story version 'different' from Meghan Markle: 'Mortifying'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie 'will have the world talking' with new book

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie 'will have the world talking' with new book

Latest

view all