Katy Perry throws pizza into crowd at Las Vegas nightclub: WATCH

Katy Perry reportedly treated partying people at a Vegas nightclub to pizza slices, with videos showing the singer throwing slices into the crowd.

The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer hilariously flung slices of fresh pizza directly from the box into a crowd of energized attendees who tried their best to grab the piping-hot treat in a viral video.

While her heart was in the right place, her technique was pretty chaotic, with slices straight-up flying through the air.

Perry, 37, mixed up her pizza-tossing methods, choosing sometimes to throw them directly into the audience without a paper plate or napkin.

A fan account shared a video on Twitter, that showed Katy opting to hurl a slice like a frisbee deep into the crowd, prompting a mass of club goers to go to war over it.

“Imagine Katy Perry throwing pizza right in your face??? omg a dream,” tweeted one fan, while another joked, "Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream :(."

