Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Sophia Bush sounds off on working with ex-husband Chad Michael Murray

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray continued to star in the 2000s show One Tree Hill even after their split
Sophia Bush recently opened up about choosing to work with Chad Michael Murray on One Tree Hill even after their marriage was over.

Bush and Murray, who co-starred as dating couple, Brooke Davis and Lucas Scott, on One Tree Hill, started dating in real life in 2003 before getting hitched in 2005, and although things ended between them after five months, they continued working closely on the show.

In a new episode of her Drama Queens podcast, Bush admitted that it was putting her character and the show first, above all.

“People can call it whatever they want. They can say it’s strength, they can say it’s pride, they can say its professionalism — you can put a positive or a negative skew on it..."

"But I was always going to put Brooke Davis ahead of everybody and everything else. Nothing mattered to me but being honest for her,” Bush told her podcast co-host and former One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz.

Bush went on to acknowledge why fans may have liked the Brooke and Lucas pairing, saying, "As teenagers, they got to be silly and our show needed a little bit of, like, silliness and discovery. It couldn’t all be, like, marriage and death."

Brooke and Lucas split before season 3 ended, but Bush and Murray remained on One Tree Hill together for three more seasons..

