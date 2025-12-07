Jonas Brothers list down favourite albums from 2025

Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2025 and went on tour

Jonas Brothers had a pretty busy year as a band, as they released a new album, Greetings From Your Home Town, and embarked on a tour together to celebrate 20 years of their band.

Joe Jonas released his solo album, Music For People Who Believe in Love, so needless to say, they had a very musical year.

During a recent interview, Joe, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas were asked to list their favourite albums released in 2025.

Nick, 33, shared, “I don't think it came out this year, but I discovered it this year. Ryan Beatty's album [Calico.] So good,” in conversation with People Magazine.

While Kevin, 38, noted, “Turnstile's album. That was incredible to see a band doing a really unique alternative rock thing. And Role Model, that album is just awesome.”

Joe, 36, for his part, added, “Djo. His new album is phenomenal.”

Nick was then reminded of his brother’s solo project, and he chimed in, “Oh yeah, and Joe's album from this year was really good too,” prompting Joe to joke, “Finally. Just Kidding. Thanks!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the brothers also shared their highlights from the tour this year,

Nick named the JonasCon as his favourite show on the tour, where they performed “six times.”

When Kevin added that they were “full sets,” Nick clarified that they weren’t even “30 minute sets. They were hour and fifteen minute long sets.”

As for Joe, “MetLife opening night was really special for many reasons.” The band guitarist recalled that his favourite memory is performing with familiar faces and playing the show at one of his dream venues.