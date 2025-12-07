Jonas Brothers give fans watchlist for 2025 during holiday season

Jonas Brothers offer rare insight into personal favourite media from 2025

Jonas Brothers undoubtedly had a happening year as a band, but they still made some time to tune in to enjoy TV time with family.

The pop bandmates, who recently released their Christmas movie, A Very Jonas Christmas, sat down for an interview to look back at 2025 as it nears its end.

During the interview, the three brothers were asked to share their favourite shows from this year, and Joe, 36, said, “I just finished Black Rabbit. I thought it was so good. It's heavy, but it's fantastic,” in conversation with People Magazine.

While Nick, 33, detailed, “We loved Four Seasons in my house… I thought it was so clever and it kind of felt like a play. It was really an enjoyable watch.”

As for Kevin, 38, The Pitt takes the cake. Speaking about the show he said, “Dude, that show. I went so deep on it and so fast too. We watched the whole thing in a couple of nights and it was just awesome.”

The singers have shared their favourite shows list just in time for the holidays, when most people are endlessly scrolling streaming sites to find a good story to immerse themselves in.