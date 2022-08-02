Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’

 
Prince Harry is being showered over with praises after the Duke of Sussex was credited with helping three million men with ‘lifesaving’ treatment.

The British royal joined Elton John in 2018 to launch MenStar Coalition aiming to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The foundation, focused on “engaging men in new and innovative ways to break the cycle of HIV transmission”, recently revealed that it had ‘trebled’ its goal.

The foundation’s rep tweeted, “In the four years since Elton John and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex launched Men Star at #AIDS2018, we're proud to announce that the coalition of partners have trebled our initial goal and enabled three million men to start lifesaving HIV treatment.

“95 per cent of these men are now virally suppressed meaning they can't pass the virus on!

“Men Star has given us invaluable insight into the barriers to HIV treatment for men and will help inform future strategies on reaching the most vulnerable communities.”

Reacting to the proud announcement, one royal fan wrote, “This is the power of H&M.”

“Prince Harry is involved with all things good and positive,” another fan wrote.

