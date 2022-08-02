Imran Khan approves Punjab cabinet, no PML-Q member included: sources

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan (L) and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi. — PID/File

LAHORE: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan Tuesday approved the 18-member Punjab cabinet in which no member of the PML-Q has been included.

According to the sources, the 18-member cabinet constitutes of PTI MNAs, while the party chief also withdrew two ministries that were given to the PML-Q in the former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar's cabinet.

Sources privy to the matter added that Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Local Government, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the Ministry of Health, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal might get the Ministry of Housing and Works, and Dr Murad Ras is likely to get the Ministry of Federal Education.

Muhammad Basharat Raja is likely to be given the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Hashim Jawan Bakht might get Finance Ministry, Khurram Shahzad Virk would get the Ministry of Law and Justice, Raja Yassir Humayun is likely to get the Ministry of Higher Education and Muhammad Hashim Dogar may get the Ministry of Interior.

The sources added that Ali Afzal Sahi, Chaudhry Latif Nazar Gujjar, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan might also be assigned some ministries.