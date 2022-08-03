 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Demi Lovato goes back to 'she/her' pronouns, feels 'more feminine' nowadays

Demi Lovato goes back to 'she/her' pronouns, feels 'more feminine' nowadays

Demi Lovato is back to feeling like a woman, she admits.

The singer, who earlier announced that she is 'gender fluid' and should be referred to as 'they/them' is changing her pronouns again.

Speaking to “Spout” podcast Tuesday Lovato said her energy last year was “balanced in my masculine and feminine energy.”

“When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,” the singer added. “I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

She continued: “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again,” she reaffirmed. “But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.”

“Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect," she concluded.

