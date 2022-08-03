 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Kashif Mushtaq

Two policemen martyred in Karachi grenade explosion

Kashif Mushtaq

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Security members cordon off an attack site in Pakistans southern port city of Karachi, on August 5, 2020. — Xinhua/File
Security members cordon off an attack site in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, on August 5, 2020. — Xinhua/File
  • Explosion takes place inside police headquarters in Garden area.
  • Two personnel martyred and one injured.
  • BDS called in; investigation into the matter is underway.

KARACHI: Two policemen were martyred in a grenade explosion inside the police headquarters in the port city's Garden area, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The explosion took place inside the ammunition depot of the police headquarters, resulting in the martyrdom of two personnel and injury to another.

The martyred cops were identified as constables Sabir and Shahzad, while the injured person was the arms depot in-charge, inspector Saeed.

Police officials said that investigation is underway and the bomb disposal squad has been called in.

