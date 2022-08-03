 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker 'really happy' together after reconciliation

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are “100% back together” and are “really happy” after reconciling their romance.

An insider told Us Weekly that the lovebirds have been spending quality time together and looking forward to the future.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” the source said. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

“They’re spending a lot of time together and are looking forward to what the future holds for them as a couple,” the insider added

On Sunday, the supermodel finally confirmed her relationship status with the The Phoenix Suns player when she shared a video of him throwing axe on a tree during their vacation.

The couple is currently enjoying their vacation in the mountains where they have also done ziplining and hiking.

Earlier, an insider spilled to E! News that the Jenner and Booker decided to give their relationship another shot despite previously not being on the same page.

"She and Devin are fully back together," an insider told the outlet. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

"They moved on and it's going really well," the source added. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

Previously, it was reported that the flames have parted ways after dating for two years because "Kendall feels like they're on different paths.”

"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source told Entertainment Tonight.


