 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Reuters

Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Pakistani farmer Sajid Ali wades glumly through his flooded cotton field after days of torrential monsoon rains let up, surveying the irreversible damage.

"My crop is almost totally destroyed, all six acres of it. There is no hope left, because even now the fields are covered in four feet of water," he said from Masoo Burburi, a tiny village in the province of Sindh.

Related items

Southern Pakistan has been hit hard by floods after unusually heavy monsoon rains this year. Scores of people have been killed and hundreds of homes have been swept away.

Around 50 villages in Sindh were inundated, reported local media, after flash floods from the neighbouring province of Balochistan flowed over, destroying thousands of acres of agricultural land and orchards.

Ali's village was one of those hit hard. Around 60 families call it home, mostly engaging in agricultural work, planting cotton, wheat and chilies.

The region has been suffering from drought for decades and the monsoon rains were always welcome. But this year, it was too much of a good thing and now, farmers like Ali are at a loss as to what to do.

"I had taken out a loan for sowing this crop. But now I have to go and work on someone else’s land because we can’t make ends meet on what is left of the crop," Ali said.

According to Ali, his crop was worth around $7,500, over four times Pakistan's current per capita income of $1,666, according to the country's statistics bureau.

Rana Shakeel Ahmed, a village elder, described the loss as substantial and said no help from authorities had been forthcoming.

Rescue authorities have said help had been delayed because large amounts of infrastructure had been destroyed by continuous and heavy rainfall, with a road linking Sindh and Balochistan completely cut off.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD
Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader

Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader
For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee

For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee
Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count
Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP

Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP
Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta
National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession

National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession
I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Imran Khan

I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Imran Khan
Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest with full military honours

Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest with full military honours
Indian woman finds mother in Pakistan through social media 20 years after she went missing

Indian woman finds mother in Pakistan through social media 20 years after she went missing
Nawaz Sharif wants reference filed against PTI in SC within 48 hours

Nawaz Sharif wants reference filed against PTI in SC within 48 hours

Latest

view all