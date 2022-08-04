Lions star Dev Patel tries to ‘break up’ the knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel recently attempted to disband the fight outside a convenience store in Australia before alleged stabbing, said the actor’s representative in a press statement.



In a statement to Variety, the rep mentioned that a man and a woman were fighting in the street and in a convenience store when the man was stabbed in the chest.

“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” a spokesperson for Slumdog Millionaire actor told outlet.

The statement further said, “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

“There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” as per The Green Knight star’s representative.

The statement added, “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving mainly because of Dev (as a famous person was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”