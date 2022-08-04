 
Thursday Aug 04 2022
Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a family drama film with brother Arjun Kapoor

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor in an interview stated that she wants to do a family comedy drama film with Arjun Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor in an interview stated that she wants to do a family comedy drama film with her brother and fellow actor Arjun Kapoor, reported Pinkvilla.

While talking to Pinkvilla about her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi was asked about a specific genre she would like to do with Arjun Kapoor, to which she said: “I think a family drama with comedy. Like a dysfunctional family drama with humor.”

“I feel there should be a road trip somewhere and there should be like an ‘oh we did not know we were related and we bumped into each other and then we realized we are brother and sister’ then there’s like a comedy of errors and an emotional ending,” she added.

Janhvi made her acting debut back in 2018 with Dhadak and nowadays is celebrating the success of her film Good Luck Jerry.

Furthermore, the actress is currently working on a new project Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bawal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. 

