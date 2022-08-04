 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry will be 'lured back' into Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry will be lured back into Royal Family
Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry will be 'lured back' into Royal Family

Meghan Markle allegedly fears that Prince Harry's visit to Balmoral will lure him back to his royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly concerned that her husband will be “lured back into the fold” at some point.

Closer magazine quoted its source, “It’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan because on one hand, it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family, but after so much time away, she fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK.

“Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings,” the insider continued.

“She’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time, and she can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”

Meanwhile, British author Tom Bower recently claimed in his book that the prince has been ‘pondering’ over his decision to take revenge on the royal family since his attendance at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. 

More From Entertainment:

IVE drop concept photos for their upcoming album ‘After Like’

IVE drop concept photos for their upcoming album ‘After Like’

Meghan Markle Prince Harry’s ‘stairway to heaven’: ‘Grief-stricken boy’

Meghan Markle Prince Harry’s ‘stairway to heaven’: ‘Grief-stricken boy’
Joker 2 release date officially announced: Deets Inside

Joker 2 release date officially announced: Deets Inside
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want a new addition to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want a new addition to their family
Meghan Markle's 'public humiliation' by Netflix will 'fuel' her

Meghan Markle's 'public humiliation' by Netflix will 'fuel' her
Selena Gomez celebrates ‘real stomachs’ in new TikTok video

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘real stomachs’ in new TikTok video
Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin drops accusations of 'pressured' drug use

Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin drops accusations of 'pressured' drug use
Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video left fans in splits with bizarre detail

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video left fans in splits with bizarre detail

Latest

view all