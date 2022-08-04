 
Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' fails badly at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has failed to make a mark with audiences at the box office, struggling to even cross INR 50 crore threshold in 12 days, according to a report by India Today.

The star-studded film, released on July 22, 2022, featured Ranbir in a double role and received mixed reviews, with its performance at the box office deemed ‘disappointing’; the film could only earn INR 0.7 crore on Day 12 which takes its total collection to INR 48.5 crores.

Considering Shamshera's performance at the box office so far, it looks like its total collection at the box office will be around INR 75 crores.

The film, having a budget of around INR 150 crores, has not been able to collect even one-third of its budget in the first 12 days of its release and has been a total disaster at the box office.

Shamshera received great competition from John Abraham-starrer Ek Villain Returns, and with this, Shamshera becomes the seventh flop film in Ranbir’s career.

Ranbir will now be preparing for his upcoming release, Brahmastra, and hope that it doesn't get the same fate as Shamshera.

