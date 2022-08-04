 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘didn’t stand a chance’ against Meghan Markle: ‘He's plagued'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Prince Harry ‘didn’t stand a chance’ against Meghan Markle: ‘Hes plagued
Prince Harry ‘didn’t stand a chance’ against Meghan Markle: ‘He's plagued'

‘Self-doubting’ Prince Harry reportedly ended up ‘having no chance’ against Meghan Markle, experts warn.

TV presenter Judy Finnigan made this claim in her latest piece for Express UK.

Our charming Prince Hal, plagued with self-doubt and mental anguish, didn’t stand a chance.

Already aware that in life’s pecking order his only brother was far more important than him, he lost his beloved mother in an unspeakable tragedy.

He grew up without a loving anchor. William was too young and Charles too self-centred to provide the roots to tether him to a secure sense of himself.

He put on a good face. Funny, sweet, lovable Harry. We adored him, but he was tormented by a lack of self-esteem, and enormous anger. H¬¬is whole life was a muted cry of “What about me?”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’
Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival
Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans

Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans
Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab
Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process
Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’
Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?

Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?
William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice

William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice
Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

Latest

view all