Thursday Aug 04 2022
FIA to carry out complete investigation into PTI's foreign funding case: Marriyum

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad following a meeting of the governments cabinet meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022. — PID
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says inquiry has been started against "all those involved in this crime."
  • She highlights govt had nothing to do with foreign funding case, and it was Akbar S Babar who filed petition.
  • Information minister announces govt has decided to file a declaration against PTI in SC.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will carry out a complete investigation into PTI's foreign funding case. 

Speaking during a press conference following the government's cabinet meeting in the federal cabinet, Aurangzeb said that starting today, an inquiry has been started against "all those involved in this crime." 

"The government will take an action in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict and there will be an investigation as to where the funds were used," she said, adding that "all of them would have been in jail if the verdict had come during Imran Khan's tenure."

The information minister highlighted that the government had nothing to do with the foreign funding case, and it was Akbar S Babar — the founding member of the PTI — who filed a petition. 

“The PTI has been declared a foreign-aided party by the ECP in its decision which was issued after eight years under the Political Parties Order 2002 and the Election Act 2017,” she said.

"It has been eight years and the PTI still hasn't provided any answers. The State Bank of Pakistan showed records in the ECP which showed that the PTI had postponed the hearing 75 times during these years," she said, adding that the Khan-led has been declared a "foreign-funded party". 

The information minister announced that the government has decided to file a declaration against PTI  — in a bid to get the party dissolved — in the Supreme Court. 

"The PTI failed to declare 16 accounts. The accounts were opened in the names of the party leaders where they used to receive money," she added. 

Shedding light on the relief measures being carried out for the flood victims in Balochistan, Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood-affected areas. 

"PM Shehbaz directed to give Rs1 million as compensation to the families that lost their loved ones and Rs500,00 to those whose houses were destroyed," said the PML-N leader. 

The minister added that the premier issued instructions to the administration for the immediate rehabilitation of the victims. 

Six Pakistanis convicted of violating sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi

One killed, four injured in Quetta blast

HEC warns universities to not offer degrees involving clinical applications

Imran Khan's name added to ECL, claims Faisal Javed

ECP verdict considers donations collected from overseas Pakistanis foreign funding: Imran Khan

PTI withdraws judicial reference against CEC to add more evidence

PTI moves JCP seeking CEC's removal over 'continuous deliberate misconduct'

NAB law explainer: Anti-graft body now restricted to corruption over Rs500m

What kind of independence is this where we are enslaved by IMF: PM Shehbaz

Defiant PTI lawmakers reach ECP office to protest, dispersed shortly after

IHC serves notices on PTI plea challenging phase-wise resignation acceptance of MNAs

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD

