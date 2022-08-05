 
Showbiz
Friday Aug 05 2022
Anushka Sharma all set to get training for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in UK

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Anushka Sharma will be getting proper cricket training from the UK for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, a sports drama based on the life of former Indian women’s team captain Jhulan Goswami, as per The Indian Express.

According to reports, the actress just wrapped up the first schedule of the film and is now getting herself prepared for the intense portions of the movie.

A source close to the production revealed: “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body. She will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film.”

The insider added: “She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September.”

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s comeback to the big screen after 2018.

