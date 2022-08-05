 
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32

Pakistani duo of Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal along with Ghana's duo of Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo. Source: Faizan Lakhani

  • Pakistani duo jumps into the second round of the squash competition in the Commonwealth Games.
  • Tayyab Aslam and Nasir iqbal defeated Ghana's Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo.
  • The pair will now see Scotland's Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart today.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's squash players have reached the Men's Doubles Round of 32 after sealing a convincing victory in the Commonwealth Games 2022 competition on Thursday.

Pakistani duo of Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal competed against Ghana's duo of Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo. The Pakistani pair won the match by prevailing over the rivals in both sets in the multi-sport event underway in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham.

They won in straight sets by 11-1, 11-1. Now, they will clash with Scotland's Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart today (August 5).

But, in both the Mixed Doubles and Women's Doubles round of 16, Pakistan lost. Pakistani duo of Faiza Zafar and Nasir Iqbal faced a drubbing at the hand of their opponents from New Zealand, Joelle King and Paul Coll. Faiza and Nasir were defeated in straight sets by 11-3 and 11-4.

The Pakistani pair witnessed the same fate in Women's Doubles as the USA's Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman trounced them on Thursday. 

