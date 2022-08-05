New book from Meghan and Harry's biographer will 'have world talking'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie said he will publish a follow-up to his book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was still unknown whether the US-based royal couple will be involved in the second volume of "Funding Freedom" which was authored by Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to the British media, Meghan, had allegedly authorised a senior aide to brief the authors for the first book.

The title of the book due to out next year has not been revealed by the journalist.

According to The Guardian, UK publisher HarperCollins said the book will focus on “a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations”, and will “have the world talking”.

A book by Tom Bower is currently making headlines against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The book that contains outragious claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has failed to elicit any response from the couple.