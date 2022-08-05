Meghan Markle getting 'distracted' from charity amid 'nasty stories' on Sussexes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing focus on their future amid constant voices from their royal past, note experts.

RoyallyUS hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross note how 'nasty stories' from UK are 'distracting' the Sussexes from their philathropy.



Host Garibaldi told RoyallyUs: "I mean it's not a good look for the Sussexes It really isn't.



"I mean, for one couple to have so much bad press is not good. There's a lot of bad stories out there."

"So tough for them because you know they are trying to do good work. They're trying to do important things," added Ms Ross.



"But these really kind of nasty stories keep coming out of the woodwork and I'm sure it's very distracting from the work that they are trying to get done."

Negative stories against Meghan have spiked with author Tom Bower's new book, Revenge. In his copy, the writers has spilled ugly details from Meghan's past, thereby increasing her haters.