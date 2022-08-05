Rain to make a cameo in tvN's upcoming series 'Umbrella'

Legendary actor Jung Ji Hoon, popularly known as Rain, is confirmed to make a guest appearance in tvN's upcoming historical drama, Umbrella

On August 3, Rain announced that he would be making a special appearance on tvN's new show Umbrella as reported by Pinkvilla.

The upcoming series Umbrella is a story depicting the struggle of heave warfare in the Joseon Dynasty.

According to Pinkvilla, Rain's cameo in this show would be his first appearance in a historical drama, thereby sending fans in a tizzy.

Popular for his passionate performances, people are curious about the impression Rain will deliver to the viewers with his appearance in Umbrella.

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Choi Won Young, and Moon Sang Min, the drama is scheduled to air on October, 8.