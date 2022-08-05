Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise has millions of fans all over the world. Not only with his on-screen performances, but the Top Gun star has won over the hearts of his admirers with his adorable gestures as well.

Recently, the Jack Reacher actor, 60, made headlines for performing a jaw-dropping, dangerous stunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

However, he had no idea that he was interrupting a couple’s hike while filming the stunt. Cruise, reportedly apologized for ruining a couple's hike and said, “Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise,” The Sun reported,

He also said, “I like your dog,” leaving the couple in awe.

Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a couple from the UK, were enjoying a hike around the Lake District with their dog, Edward, when they reportedly spotted and spoke with the Edge of Tomorrow star

“We asked, "What are you doing ?" Then Cruise said, "I'm going to jump off." I was like, "You're going to do what?" He said, "I'm going to jump off." Just before he jumped off, he said, "See ya! Hopefully this goes well," and we said, "Good luck, Tom,"' the couple told the outlet.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has a current release date of July 14, 2023.