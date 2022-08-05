 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Andrew’s debt dispute with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson keeps rolling despite her recent purchase of a new £ 5 million London pad.

The former couple is facing off with each other to unload their £17million Swiss chalet to cover Duke’s mounting debts.

However, they have been issued a “freezing order” over a massive unpaid bill to another Swiss couple.

Amidst the financial struggles, Ferguson has been stating that she’s “continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy” but she recently got herself a fancy new home.

The luxurious house was previously owned by one of the country’s wealthiest men, the Duke of Westminster.

The Mirror reported a royal source explained: “The Duke and Duchess’s finances appear to be incredibly complex.

“The sensible thing to do would be to repair any debts and to do away with any further controversy at all.”

Meanwhile, another royal source said: “The sums, although disputed, are clearly very, very large indeed.

“It is not known who knew about this but the fact it has been made public is causing even more concern.

“What is left to come out of the woodwork? It’s simply staggering.”

More From Entertainment:

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy
Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go

Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report

Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report
Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’
Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike

Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike
Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules

Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules
Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside

Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour
‘Blackmailer’ Amber Heard making Elon Musk pay Johnny Depp settlement

‘Blackmailer’ Amber Heard making Elon Musk pay Johnny Depp settlement
Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look

Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look
Prince Harry goes about 'funny way' with his 'insulting' lawsuit

Prince Harry goes about 'funny way' with his 'insulting' lawsuit

Latest

view all