 
pakistan
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Shortage of medicines, anesthesia injections continue in govt hospitals

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

A representational image of a chemist looking for medicines in his store. — AFP/File
  • Patients are trying to find medicines in markets due to a shortage in hospitals.
  • Due to lack of anaesthesia injections, surgeries have slowed down.
  • Punjab Health Department has been keeping quiet over the shortage.

LAHORE: Hospital patients continue to face a shortage of medicines, anaesthesia injections in provincial government hospitals.

In Lahore's Mayo Hospital, patients and their relatives are starting to buy medicines from the market since they are unavailable at the hospital for days.

Due to the lack of anaesthesia injections, surgeries and operations have slowed down, according to sources at the Mayo and Jinnah hospital.

However, MS Dr Khalid of General Hospital told the media that Mayo and Jinnah hospitals have been loaned around 300 doses of anaesthesia by his medical facility.

Mayo Hospital administration says that medicines have not yet been purchased but they will start supplying medicines to patients as soon as the supply is available.

On the other hand, the Punjab Health Department has been keeping quiet over the shortage of medicines in Mayo Hospital.

Meanwhile, medical store owners said that the supply of fever, epilepsy, liver, blood pressure and blood thinners is unavailable since those medicines have been scarce for the last three months.

