Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over charging INR 12crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally spoke up about reports of her charging INR 12crore for an upcoming film

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally spoke up about the controversy which surfaced last year, saying that the actress charged INR 12crore fee for the role of Sita in the film Ramayan, reported ETimes.

According to earlier reports from last year, the movie required a long commitment due to which Kareena demanded a big pay check.

Now after a gap of one year, Kareena finally explained why she kept silent during this controversy, saying” “I never gave an explanation because I was never offered that.”

She added: “I don’t even know why I was put into that because I wasn’t the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don’t want to put anybody down because even they need stories.”

“Everyday people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don’t know where it came from,” Kareena continued.

Previously, Kareena Kapoor also spoke about the pay discrimination existing in the film industry, telling The Guardian: “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

During the controversy, many actresses including Pooja Hedge, Taapsee Pannu, Priyamni defended Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.