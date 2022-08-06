 
Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

More than 1.9 million people have liked Johnny Depp's Instagram post which he shared in June after securing a near victory in defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Among them were some high profile celebrities who started following him after his victory.

According to a latest report in Newsweek, likes on Johnny Depp's Instagram post after his court victory against Amber Heard by stars including Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King appear to have vanished from the actor's post.

A look at the actor's post shows that some celebrities including "Friends" stat Jennifer Aniston has not removed her like from Depp's post.

Aniston is also not following Amber Heard on the Facebook-owned app.

