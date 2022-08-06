Karachiites face increased loadshedding

People sitting at a cafe in Pakistan amid loadshedding. — AFP/File

Karachi is once again suffering from prolonged spans of unannounced power outages amid hot weather as the main power provider of the city has failed to meet the city's electricity consumption needs.

K-Electric has again begun to carry out unannounced loadshedding in the port city. Different areas of the metropolis, including Federal B. Area, are facing six hours of unannounced loadshedding.

Several areas — including those exempt from loadshedding — such as North Karachi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi and Clifton are facing interruptions in power supply.

When contacted, the power utility reiterated its oft-repeated position, saying it has not enhanced the span of power outages in the city nor was any change made in the loadshedding schedule.

Earlier this week, the KE announced that the first unit of K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) is currently offline following a fault identified during a test. It said, however, that no additional loadshedding will be carried out.

Per a statement by the K-Electric, "Currently, the power supply to the city is as per the routine schedule announced on June 30th 2022 and available on KE website."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led incumbent government had earlier pledged to surmount the issue of power shortfall. Last month, PM Shehbaz said the federal government was making all-out efforts to revive the stalled power plants to put an end to the huge energy crisis faced by the country.