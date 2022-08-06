 
Showbiz
Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role from her movies

Deepika Padukone revealed that out of all the characters that she has played, the character of Piku from the 2015 film of the same name is her favourite, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Deepika said that in her 15-year-long career, Piku is her favourite character because, at this point in life, she actually feels like Piku and relates a lot to the character.

During an interaction in Mumbai, Deepika said, "There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku that is very special. And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations. The stage of life that I am at now, that seems to be my most favourite (character)."

The actress further added, "I was aware of the fact that I will be opposite these two incredible people (actors Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan) but what makes for great collaboration is when you are not competing with your co-stars and you are really genuinely invested in telling a good story and that’s what we are there to do. I don’t think Irrfan was trying to be one up on Mr Bachchan or he was trying to be one up on anyone. It was a beautiful collaborative process and we were invested in giving our best,” she added.

Daily life drama film Piku was released in 2015 in which Deepika starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan. She played the role of a strong-headed ambitious woman in the film.

