Selena Gomez reportedly shares ‘romantic moment’ with Italian movie producer: Photos

Selena Gomez recently sparked dating rumour with Italian movie Andrea Lervolino producer as she was seen enjoying birthday dinner with him and few pals in Italy's restaurant.



In the photos clicked by paparazzi via Page Six, the Only Murders in the Building star looked gorgeous in her ivory dress while she was grooving with Lervolina on the dance floor.

Selena Gomez dancing with her potential beau

In another image, the alleged couple were seen hugging each other as they looked out at the ocean along with other people.

The rumoured couple sharing 'close moment'

The Flew Me crooner reportedly cut two cakes, one had chocolate topping while the other was decorated with fresh fruit.

Selena Gomez cutting her birthday cakes

In addition, Gomez and her friends were also seen entertained by a group of musicians before “making toast to the birthday girl”.

The Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker seen toasting with beau and crew

Earlier, the singer held a star-studded party for her 30th birthday which included guests like Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and others.