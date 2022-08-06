 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez reportedly shares ‘romantic moment’ with Italian movie producer: Photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Selena Gomez reportedly shares ‘romantic moment’ with Italian movie producer: Photos
Selena Gomez reportedly shares ‘romantic moment’ with Italian movie producer: Photos

Selena Gomez recently sparked dating rumour with Italian movie Andrea Lervolino producer as she was seen enjoying birthday dinner with him and few pals in Italy's restaurant. 

In the photos clicked by paparazzi via Page Six, the Only Murders in the Building star looked gorgeous in her ivory dress while she was grooving with Lervolina on the dance floor.

Selena Gomez dancing with her potential beau
Selena Gomez dancing with her potential beau 

In another image, the alleged couple were seen hugging each other as they looked out at the ocean along with other people.

The rumoured couple sharing close moment
The rumoured couple sharing 'close moment'

The Flew Me crooner reportedly cut two cakes, one had chocolate topping while the other was decorated with fresh fruit.

Selena Gomez cutting her birthday cakes
Selena Gomez cutting her birthday cakes

In addition, Gomez and her friends were also seen entertained by a group of musicians before “making toast to the birthday girl”.

The Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker seen toasting with beau and crew
The Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker seen toasting with beau and crew

Earlier, the singer held a star-studded party for her 30th birthday which included guests like Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and others.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West and children happy over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split?

Kanye West and children happy over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split?
Truth about Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez relationship revealed by actor’s friend

Truth about Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez relationship revealed by actor’s friend
Tristan Thompson goes solo as he welcomes 2nd baby with Khloe

Tristan Thompson goes solo as he welcomes 2nd baby with Khloe
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin get relationship ‘approval’ from Hilary Clinton

Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin get relationship ‘approval’ from Hilary Clinton

Prince Harry inspired Ukrainian medic to ‘continue fighting’

Prince Harry inspired Ukrainian medic to ‘continue fighting’
Marilyn Monroe’s niece responds to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look

Marilyn Monroe’s niece responds to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look
Kate Middleton good at being ‘successful cog in the royal wheel’

Kate Middleton good at being ‘successful cog in the royal wheel’
Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2' deemed a ‘joke’: ‘Margot Robbie is insulted’

Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2' deemed a ‘joke’: ‘Margot Robbie is insulted’
New documentary on Princess Diana to unveil never-before-heard details of her death

New documentary on Princess Diana to unveil never-before-heard details of her death
Victoria Beckham sends love to Geri Horner on 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham sends love to Geri Horner on 50th birthday
Kim Kardashian supports ex-Kanye West with Yeezy photoshoot after split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian supports ex-Kanye West with Yeezy photoshoot after split with Pete Davidson

Prince Harry to put 'positive spin on his wild partying past' in memoir

Prince Harry to put 'positive spin on his wild partying past' in memoir

Latest

view all