‘Narcissitic’ Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploitating’ the Firm

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for having a ‘narcissistic’ personality and using it to allegedly ‘exploit’ the Firm.



Lady Colin Campbell made this claim during one of her interviews with GB News.

There, she began by pointing out Meghan’s alleged “modus operandi” and admitted, “If she gets something better, he will be toast. If she never finds anything better…that's the modus operandi of people who are very opportunistic, narcissistic and exploitative….”

“I said in my book that I was told the royal family's great fear was that Harry would actually end up doing something rather dramatic and final.”

“The people who know him very well, there was the fear that his passions would prevail over the limited amount of sense that he has. He's not the brightest star in the constellation.”