Pakistan's Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, Tayyab Raza qualify for CWG 2022 quarter-finals

Pakistan's Asad Ali fighting against England's Harvey Ridings during a wrestling event at the Common Wealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. — Provided

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, and Tayyab Raza are off to a winning start in their respective categories of wrestling events in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Tahir, in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category, defeated John Vake of Tonga by 11-0 to qualify for the quarter-final contest which will take place later today. He will meet Canada's Jasmit Singh Phulka in the knock-out match.

On the other hand, young Asad fought in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category and outclassed his English opponent 10-0 in 1 minute 15 seconds. England's Harvey Ridings was left speechless in front of the Pakistani wrestler.

Asad will play his quarter-final against Namibia's Romio Ricardo Goliath later today.



Meanwhile, Raza also qualified for the quarter-final in the Men's Freestyle 97kg category. He took 10 technical points to beat Rashji Mackey of The Bahamas. He will now face Scotland's Cameron Nicol in the quarter-final.

On Friday, Pakistan's wrestlers Inam Butt (86kg) and Zaman Khan (125kg) won a silver medal each whereas Inayatullah won bronze in the 67kg category of the Men's Freestyle wrestling event.