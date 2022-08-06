Prince Harry to put 'positive spin on his wild partying past' in memoir

Prince Harry has all eyes on him with an upcoming bombshell memoir about which his friends have mixed feelings.

Some of the Duke of Sussex’s friends think he will dish on the wild escapades of their youth.

According to Daily Beast, one of Harry’s old friends said: “If he doesn't go into those wild years in some detail, the book will just come over as a massive whitewash — at least to those who knew him.

On the other hand, Daily Mail reported that Harry’s friend ‘fears’ that he is “going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives.”

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Harry’s other friend believes that the prince will put a positive spin on his wild partying past. "I think he'll tell it honestly, framed in the context of his 'journey' towards 'healing’,” he said.

"I think there will be a lot of the old broken me versus the new fixed me who dealt with the pain, and a lot about Meghan as the woman who liberated me to deal with it all,” the outlet quoted.