Pakistani wrestler Tahir qualifies for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir defeats New Zealand's Cole Hawkings. — Screengrab/Twitter

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir Saturday qualified for the final of the Men's Freestyle 74kg wrestling event in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 after defeating New Zealand's Cole Hawkings.



Tahir stunned Hawkings in a three-minutes-and-53-seconds-long semi-final contest. The Pakistani wrestler took the back-to-back lead and finished with 11-0 to ensure another medal for Pakistan.

It's time for another Pakistan vs India final match in the wrestling event of CWG 2022. Tahir will meet India's Naveen Naveen in the final later tonight.

On Friday, Pakistan's Inam Butt lost to India's Deepak Punia to finish with a silver medal in Men's Freestyle 86kg wrestling event.



Today, Pakistan's Tayab Raza and Ali Raza failed to qualify for the final in their respective categories. Tayab lost to Canada's Nishan Randhawa in Men's 97kg category's semi-final whereas Ali Asad lost to his Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi in Men's 57kg category's semi-final.

Tayab will face India's Deepak Nehra for the bronze medal match while Ali will face New Zealand's Suraj Sing in the bronze medal match later today.