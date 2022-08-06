 
sports
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pakistani wrestler Tahir qualifies for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Pakistans Mohammad Sharif Tahir defeats New Zealands Cole Hawkings. — Screengrab/Twitter
Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir defeats New Zealand's Cole Hawkings. — Screengrab/Twitter

  • Tahir will face India's Naveen Naveen in Men's Freestyle 74kg.
  • The final is scheduled to be held later tonight.
  • Tahir stunned Hawkings in three-minutes-and-53-seconds-long semi-final contest. 

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir Saturday qualified for the final of the Men's Freestyle 74kg wrestling event in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 after defeating New Zealand's Cole Hawkings.

Tahir stunned Hawkings in a three-minutes-and-53-seconds-long semi-final contest. The Pakistani wrestler took the back-to-back lead and finished with 11-0 to ensure another medal for Pakistan.

It's time for another Pakistan vs India final match in the wrestling event of CWG 2022. Tahir will meet India's Naveen Naveen in the final later tonight.

Related items

On Friday, Pakistan's Inam Butt lost to India's Deepak Punia to finish with a silver medal in Men's Freestyle 86kg wrestling event.

Today, Pakistan's Tayab Raza and Ali Raza failed to qualify for the final in their respective categories. Tayab lost to Canada's Nishan Randhawa in Men's 97kg category's semi-final whereas Ali Asad lost to his Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi in Men's 57kg category's semi-final.

Tayab will face India's Deepak Nehra for the bronze medal match while Ali will face New Zealand's Suraj Sing in the bronze medal match later today. 

More From Sports:

Pakistan's Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, Tayyab Raza qualify for CWG 2022 quarter-finals

Pakistan's Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, Tayyab Raza qualify for CWG 2022 quarter-finals
FIFA reminds India of looming ban, loss of women's U-17 World Cup

FIFA reminds India of looming ban, loss of women's U-17 World Cup
Shoaib Akhtar undergoes 'hopefully last surgery'

Shoaib Akhtar undergoes 'hopefully last surgery'
Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan's medal count rises to five

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan's medal count rises to five
Commonwealth Games: Zaman Anwar wins Silver in Freestyle 125 kg event

Commonwealth Games: Zaman Anwar wins Silver in Freestyle 125 kg event
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas qualifies for Men's 200m final

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas qualifies for Men's 200m final
PSB chief responds to criticism over taking credit of CWG 2022 medals

PSB chief responds to criticism over taking credit of CWG 2022 medals
Inam Butt wins silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Inam Butt wins silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022
Inayat Ullah wins Bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

Inayat Ullah wins Bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022
Junior Presidents Cup: Omar Khalid shortlisted to play for int'l team

Junior Presidents Cup: Omar Khalid shortlisted to play for int'l team
Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final in Commonwealth Games 2022
Is PSB stealing credit for Commonwealth Games 2022 medals?

Is PSB stealing credit for Commonwealth Games 2022 medals?

Latest

view all