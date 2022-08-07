Karachi weather update: Intermittent rain with thunderstorms expected today

Met Office forecasts intermittent rains in Karachi today. — Geo News/ File

Karachi is likely to receive intermittent rains coupled with thunderstorms today.

The maximum temperature in the port city is likely to range between 30-32 degrees Centigrade.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13, warns PMD.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent showers and thunderstorms in Karachi today (Sunday).

The maximum temperature in the port city is likely to range between 30-32 degrees Centigrade with chances of 80% to 90% humidity.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh could receive more rains till August 9 under the influence of monsoon currents that have entered the province.

In its daily weather report, the PMD said that monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.



The Met Office said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in lower Sindh and north Balochistan.

Urban flooding

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Centigrade with 73% humidity.

Some parts of the city received light rain or drizzle as the Met Office recorded seven millimetres in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 1.5mm of rain in Keamari.