 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Intermittent rain with thunderstorms expected today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Met Office forecasts intermittent rains in Karachi today. — Geo News/ File
Met Office forecasts intermittent rains in Karachi today. — Geo News/ File  
  • Karachi is likely to receive intermittent rains coupled with thunderstorms today.   
  • The maximum temperature in the port city is likely to range between 30-32 degrees Centigrade.
  • Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13, warns PMD.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent showers and thunderstorms in Karachi today (Sunday).

The maximum temperature in the port city is likely to range between 30-32 degrees Centigrade with chances of 80% to 90% humidity.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh could receive more rains till August 9 under the influence of monsoon currents that have entered the province.

Related items

In its daily weather report, the PMD said that monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

The Met Office said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in lower Sindh and north Balochistan.

Urban flooding

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Centigrade with 73% humidity.

Some parts of the city received light rain or drizzle as the Met Office recorded seven millimetres in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 1.5mm of rain in Keamari.

More From Pakistan:

Coalition govt to take PTI foreign funding case to its logical conclusion: Hamza

Coalition govt to take PTI foreign funding case to its logical conclusion: Hamza
PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan critically injured in targeted attack

PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan critically injured in targeted attack
PTI raring to stage its ‘power show’ on eve of Independence Day

PTI raring to stage its ‘power show’ on eve of Independence Day
PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum

PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum
If Imran Khan wins all 9 seats, then how much will it cost to hold by-elections again?

If Imran Khan wins all 9 seats, then how much will it cost to hold by-elections again?
FIA kickstarts investigation in prohibited funding case, summons various PTI leaders

FIA kickstarts investigation in prohibited funding case, summons various PTI leaders
Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab
Dania is legally divorced and no longer Aamir's widow: Bushra Iqbal

Dania is legally divorced and no longer Aamir's widow: Bushra Iqbal
FIA summons PTI's Asad Qaiser for inquiry in prohibited funding case

FIA summons PTI's Asad Qaiser for inquiry in prohibited funding case
Lahore Safari Zoo to auction a dozen lions

Lahore Safari Zoo to auction a dozen lions
Was permission granted to use Pakistan's airspace for Afghanistan drone attack? Fawad asks

Was permission granted to use Pakistan's airspace for Afghanistan drone attack? Fawad asks
Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers

Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers

Latest

view all