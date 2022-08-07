 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan trying to divert attention from his theft with PTI 'power show', says Sanaullah

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: The News/File
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: The News/File

  • Rana Sanaullah says Imran Khan will suffer defeat during the upcoming by-elections in all the nine National Assembly constituencies.
  • He terms PTI’s back-to-back public gatherings across the country as “political stunts”. 
  • Sanaullah says that Imran Khan is trying to divert attention from his theft.

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the PTI, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday claimed that Imran Khan will suffer defeat during the upcoming by-elections in all the nine National Assembly constituencies that fell vacant after the NA speaker accepted the resignations of the concerned PTI MNAs.

Terming PTI’s back-to-back public gatherings across the country “political stunts”, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was trying to divert attention from his theft.

Related items

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is preparing to stage a ‘grand power show’ at Islamabad’s Parade Ground to decide its strategy with party supporters on the eve of Independence Day.

In a statement, the interior minister said that the PTI is allowed to stage a public gathering at the Parade Ground, adding that it will be a political stunt.

“Whoever will not cooperate with the FIA relating to an inquiry into the prohibited funding case [against PTI] will be arrested,” warned the interior minister.

Without giving an exact time frame, Sanaullah maintained that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to his homeland ahead of the next general elections.

Fawad advises Sanaullah to ‘be careful’

Reacting to Sanaullah's statement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry advised the interior minister to be careful while giving remarks about party leadership.

“Your value is not more than an SHO of the Kohsar police station,” the PTI leader told the interior minister as the ruling PML-N has no government in any province of the country.

Fawad Chaudhry also warned the interior minister of the consequences of his statements.

Taking a jab at the interior minister, the PTI leader said that Sanaullah did not visit Faisalabad since PML-N lost its government in Punjab.

More From Pakistan:

Some Punjab cabinet members close relatives, others get coveted ministries

Some Punjab cabinet members close relatives, others get coveted ministries
Prohibited funding case: FIA traces four bank accounts of PTI

Prohibited funding case: FIA traces four bank accounts of PTI
Karachi weather update: Intermittent rain with thunderstorms expected today

Karachi weather update: Intermittent rain with thunderstorms expected today
Pakistan sees consistent drop in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan sees consistent drop in COVID-19 cases
Coalition govt to take PTI foreign funding case to its logical conclusion: Hamza

Coalition govt to take PTI foreign funding case to its logical conclusion: Hamza
PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan critically injured in targeted attack

PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan critically injured in targeted attack
PTI raring to stage its ‘power show’ on eve of Independence Day

PTI raring to stage its ‘power show’ on eve of Independence Day
PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum

PTI used foreign funding to sabotage democracy, CPEC, economy: Marriyum
If Imran Khan wins all 9 seats, then how much will it cost to hold by-elections again?

If Imran Khan wins all 9 seats, then how much will it cost to hold by-elections again?
FIA kickstarts investigation in prohibited funding case, summons various PTI leaders

FIA kickstarts investigation in prohibited funding case, summons various PTI leaders
Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab
Dania is legally divorced and no longer Aamir's widow: Bushra Iqbal

Dania is legally divorced and no longer Aamir's widow: Bushra Iqbal

Latest

view all