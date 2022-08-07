Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Amber Heard is rumoured to have wielded the same kind of power as ‘human trafficker and groomer Ghislaine Maxwell.

Author Jessica Reed Kraus from, House in Habit, has brought this allegation forward against the Aquaman star.

These allegations were made following the admission of a woman, pseudo name Gia, who spent the night at Heard’s treehouse loft.

Recalling the situation she branded Heard as someone “very seductive and smart” and added that she’s even “figured out what you liked and told you things you wanted to hear. It was almost like being in a trance whenever I was around her.”

Before concluding her statement Gia even shared some fears about being alone with the Aquaman star and admitted, “I know if I continued this way with her, I might not wake up. I don’t know what she gave to me, but I knew my life was probably in danger when I was with her alone.”

