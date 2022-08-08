Justin Bieber apologises to man over inappropriate social media comments

Justin Bieber apologized to a man for what he said his inappropriate comment on his social media page.

Without sharing his name, the singer said, "For some reason I commented on some guy's page, "sad existence" because he was doing something I thought was dumb."

He added, "Not quite sure why I felt the need to wrote that. If he was doing what makes him happy who am I to say anything."

Justin Bieber then apologized to the unnamed man and wrote, "To the dude I wrote it to man I am sorry."







