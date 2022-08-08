 
pakistan
Muharram processions today across Pakistan amid tight security, sans mobile services

Mourners during a procession in Islamabad. — AFP/File
The country is marking the 9th of Muharram today with due solemnity and sanctity with stringent security measures in place, particularly on the routes of processions, to avoid any untoward incident.

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom  in a battle in Karbala of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family and companions.

In Karachi, the main procession will begin from Nishtar Park at 1pm, pass through MA Jinnah Road, Saddar's Empress Market, Tibet Centre and end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

The 500-year-old historical procession of No Dhala Tazia in Rohri is moving on the traditional route.

The main procession in Lahore will start from Pando Street, Islampura, and will end in Pando Street after passing through the designated route.

The main procession in Islamabad will emerge from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri in Sector G-6/2 and will culminate at the same place after passing through its traditional route.

Peshawar's procession will depart from Imam Bargah Hussainia Hall at 10am, and the main procession in Quetta will depart from Mekangi Road at 1:30pm.

Strict security arrangements have been made across the country and mobile services have also been partially suspended in many cities.

