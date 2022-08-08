Latest Karachi weather update

Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during monsoon rains in Karachi. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: There are chances of more rain with thunderstorms in the port city today (Monday), says Pakistan Meteorological Department chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.



Giving an update on the latest weather forecast, he said Karachi may get moderate to heavy rain today evening or night, while heavy rain may start in the city from the evening or night of August 9.

During this monsoon spell, there is a possibility of intermittent rain till August 14, while the intensity of rain is expected to be high during August 12 to 13, he shared.

On the other hand, another powerful monsoon system may enter Balochistan but the relief work in the flood affected areas is slow. Flood victims are facing problems in Chaman, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Harnai, Ziarat and other cities.



According to the Meteorological department, the fourth monsoon spell is likely to enter Balochistan from August 10 and heavy rains may occur in north eastern and south central districts.