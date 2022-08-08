 
Prince Harry blasted for ‘insulting’ an entire industry

Prince Harry has been put on blast for making comments on mental health activism that insulted an entire industry.

At the time Prince Harry spoke of the need to “reach peak mental fitness” and told people to focus more on “flexing” their mind instead of attempting to “dix” it.

However, many felt his statements to be lacklustre and accused him of not knowing what he’s talking about.”

According to The Sun, while one fan questioned the Duke’s credentials, another pointed towards there being a pattern and claimed, “Yet another subject about which he knows nothing.”

A third royal fan however branded it “insulting” and referenced the second fan’s comments, and admitted, “Exactly... insulting to qualified graduates in the field.”

