Prince Harry's book could be upstaged by three new bombshells about royal family

Monday Aug 08 2022
Monday Aug 08, 2022

Prince Harry's much-talked memoir, which is about to be published soon, could be upstaged by three bombshell books about the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson is preparing to publish his book by Christmas. It tells the first “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his own life, according to Penguin Random House.

However, there are speculations that Harry's book won't succeed to achieve its target.

There are chances that Harry's memoire won't attract much attention as another book centred around the Firm, written by royal reporter Valentine Low, is set to be published right before the Duke of Sussex's and could therefore steal his thunder. 

In November this year, royal biographer Angela Levin is also due to publish her biography of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and future Queen Consort.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie is also preparing to publish his second biography, although this one reportedly will not be out until 2023. 

Meanwhile, Tom Bower’s book ‘Revenge, Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’, which has been on the shelves for a few weeks now, also sheds light on the disputes between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. 

The new book caused a stir as it revealed details about Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles and his brother, Prince William, and his relationship with Meghan Markle.

