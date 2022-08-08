 
sports
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan to host Pakistan vs England Tests

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Englands Chris Woakes appeals during a match against Pakistan. — Reuters/File
England's Chris Woakes appeals during a match against Pakistan. — Reuters/File

  • PCB, ECP agree in principle to host matches at these venues.
  • The three-match test series is slated for December this year.
  • This will be England’s first Test series in Pakistan since 2005.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi as venues for the Test series against England, slated for December this year.

England are due to arrive in Pakistan in December to play three Test matches, source told Geo News. Ahead of the Test series, England will also play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore before the T20 World Cup.

“The PCB has finalised Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi as venues for the three-Test series,” the source said.

Related items

The PCB, according to the source, has already shared the proposed itinerary of the Test series with the England Cricket Board (ECB) and both the boards have agreed in principle on the program.

According to the proposed itinerary for the three-Test series, the series will start in Rawalpindi on December 1, followed by the second Test in Multan on Dec 9, and the third one in Karachi on Dec 17.

The source, however, added that while venues have been agreed the dates of the matches are subject to the logistics of the series.

This will be England’s first Test series in Pakistan since it toured the country last in 2005.

More From Sports:

Karateka Saadi Abbas aims for gold in Islamic Solidarity Games

Karateka Saadi Abbas aims for gold in Islamic Solidarity Games
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber in the world to summit 9 8-thousanders

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber in the world to summit 9 8-thousanders
India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery
Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood

Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022
Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra

Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra
Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint

Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint
What completes Babar Azam’s look?

What completes Babar Azam’s look?
Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling

Latest

view all