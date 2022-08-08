 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda
Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda recently confessed that Jennifer Lopez brought her back to the acting after 15 years of hiatus.

According to Mirror UK article, Jane credited JLo who helped to revive her career after the 84-year-old went 15 years without landing a role.

Reportedly, the Oscar winner was out of acting from the age of 50 until she was 65. However, it was Maid in Manhattan star who restore Jane’s career.

“The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more,” said Jane.

She continued, “It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me.”

Sharing details about how Jane got the role, The On Golden Pond star mentioned, “The producer was a friend. We hired someone to rewrite my character and that is what became the great mother-in-law role in that movie.”

“I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue. “It was the only smart career thing I ever did.” revealed Jane

“People are going to come to the movie to see JLo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda’, and that’s what happened,” she noted. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed
Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'

Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'
Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’

Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’
Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: 'Skete Davidson dead at age 28'

Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: 'Skete Davidson dead at age 28'
Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet

Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet
Prince Harry's upcoming book is 'big cloud' for William in their relationship

Prince Harry's upcoming book is 'big cloud' for William in their relationship
Madonna lip -syncs 'Break My Soul' remix in heavily filtered video

Madonna lip -syncs 'Break My Soul' remix in heavily filtered video
Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change

Charles and Camilla reinforce their royal positions with major change
Madonna wishes to collaborate with Britney Spears: ‘Really been pushing for it’

Madonna wishes to collaborate with Britney Spears: ‘Really been pushing for it’
Prince Harry's book could be upstaged by three new bombshells about royal family

Prince Harry's book could be upstaged by three new bombshells about royal family

Latest

view all