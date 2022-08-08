 
pakistan
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI to hold power show in Lahore on eve of Independence Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Pakistans former prime minister and leader of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (front 2R) waves at supporters during a protest rally against inflation, political destabilisation, and continued hikes in fuel prices, in Rawalpindi on July 2, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan's former prime minister and leader of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (front 2R) waves at supporters during a protest rally against inflation, political destabilisation, and continued hikes in fuel prices, in Rawalpindi on July 2, 2022. — AFP/File

  • Imran Khan rallies supporters against govt.
  • PTI's Lahore jalsa to take place on August 13.
  • Rana Sana warns party against disrupting peace.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI announced Monday it would hold its power show in Punjab's capital, Lahore, on the eve of Independence Day — August 13 — as the party's chairman, Imran Khan, rallies supporters against the government.

Khan was ousted from the prime minister's office through a no-confidence motion in April, and since then, he has been holding large rallies across the country.

The PTI chairman claims the United States and the then-opposition conspired to oust his party from power. However, both deny the allegation.

Related items

In a statement issued today on Twitter, the PTI said: "On the night between August 13-14, a huge Independence Day celebration will be observed at the Hockey Stadium."

The tweet mentioned that PTI's chairman would attend the event and address participants.

This development comes after the government allowed PTI to hold the jalsa, but declined the TLP's request to hold a rally at the Parade Ground.

Interior minister slams Khan

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Khan announced that he would hold a protest in Islamabad on August 13 in which he would give the government a one-month ultimatum to hold the general election.

Taking a jibe at Khan, the minister said that he should first remove Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja from office upon whom he had expressed "no trust".

When a new election commissioner is appointed, then the PTI chairman should demand fresh elections, Sanaullah added.

The minister asserted that holding peaceful protests was the right of every political party and they were allowed to hold public gatherings, but warned that those who tried taking the law into their hands will be dealt with an iron hand.

More From Pakistan:

Fact check: Imran Khan’s relatives are not in Round Table Conference image

Fact check: Imran Khan’s relatives are not in Round Table Conference image
Country-wide Muharram 9 processions come to an end amid tight security

Country-wide Muharram 9 processions come to an end amid tight security
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

Was approached before no-trust vote for minus-Imran formula, Asad Umar claims

Was approached before no-trust vote for minus-Imran formula, Asad Umar claims
TLP calls workers to Faizabad on August 13

TLP calls workers to Faizabad on August 13
Karachi security guard arrested for slapping, kicking woman outside apartment building

Karachi security guard arrested for slapping, kicking woman outside apartment building
TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan

TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events

Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events
Latest Karachi weather update

Latest Karachi weather update
FIA tasked with probing malicious social media campaign following Balochistan copter crash

FIA tasked with probing malicious social media campaign following Balochistan copter crash
Pakistan to soon plug $4b external financing hole: SBP

Pakistan to soon plug $4b external financing hole: SBP
Muharram processions today across Pakistan amid tight security, sans mobile services

Muharram processions today across Pakistan amid tight security, sans mobile services

Latest

view all