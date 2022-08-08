 
entertainment
Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Kate Hudson looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest appearance as she stepped out for some shopping in New York City over the weekend.

For her day out, the Something Borrowed actress-turned-entrepreneur looked effortlessly chic in khaki overalls with white straps.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 days wore her golden blonde locks down, pinning strands in the front with a purple clip.

Photo credits: DailyMail
To elevate her look Kate added a touch of glamour to her look as she shielded her eyes in a pair of oversized white sunglasses.

These days Kate has been busy raising her young children - Bingham Bellamy, eleven, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, three.

Her oldest son Ryder Robinson, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is 18. 


