Monday Aug 08 2022
Johnny Depp lookalike spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

Photos and videos of an Iranian man who reportedly looks like Hollywood star Johnny Depp have gone viral in Iranian media.

Depp lookalike, according to local media houses, is identified as Amin Sa'les, who apparently does some modelling gigs thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Sa'les, as per reports, lives in Iran and is from the north-western city of Tabriz. His modelling work is with local agencies.

Johnny Depp's fans are sharing the videos and photos of the reported doppelganger of the American star.

