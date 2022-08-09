 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian 'it's not going to work', was 'saying it for a while'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian its not going to work, was saying it for a while
Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian 'it's not going to work', was 'saying it for a while'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian knew their whirlwind romance is not going to bear fruits.

Now that the couple's breakup has become public, an insider tells Page Six that Kim is 'very sad' over the split.

It’s 'been hard' for the 41-year-old after calling it quits from her 38-year-old boyfriend. 

The source adds the 'distance and schedules' contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still 'love and respect' each other.

Although sad, Kim and Pete are not shocked by the breakup, adds another source.

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”

Kim began dating the comedian in October 2021. The couple has not parted ways after nine months.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance

Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance
Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos

Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos
BTS Jin 'job resume' goes VIRAL on social media! Photo Inside

BTS Jin 'job resume' goes VIRAL on social media! Photo Inside
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?
'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran
Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev
BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details

BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details
John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Latest

view all