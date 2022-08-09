Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a new lucrative deal with a luxury brand, following his legal win over ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star ‘just signed back with Dior to be the face of their Sauvage men’s scent,’ sources directly connected to his new deal told TMZ.

It’s thought to be a multi-year deal that was made official after fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of Depp’s rock concerts back in Paris, to show his support. Insiders added that the actor did a photoshoot with Williams.

Depp first signed on the dotted line with the brand back in 2015 and it’d be surprising if you hadn’t seen him in a TV ad or poster for their fragrances since. His previous Sauvage commercial stopped airing on screens when allegations from Heard were first made against Depp, but it returned following his victory in the defamation case.